FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-U.S. states' personal income tax revenue higher in April
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 27, 2015 / 7:28 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE-U.S. states' personal income tax revenue higher in April

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - U.S. state coffers were boosted by higher personal income
tax (PIT) collections in April with an average increase of 16.23 percent for the
25 states for which Reuters has data.
    The key revenue source had dropped in April 2014 for most states. 
    The following is a state-by-state breakdown of April PIT collections from
2015 and 2014 (all $ figures in mlns): 

STATE         APRIL 2015    APRIL 2014     NET CHG    PCT CHG
    
ALABAMA        $442.1        $414.2        +$27.9     +6.74
ARKANSAS       $510.1        $466.6        +$43.5     +9.3
CALIFORNIA     $13,792       $10,954       +$2,838    +25.9
CONNECTICUT    $1,911        $1,674        +$236.7    +14.1
IDAHO          $412.5        $376.1        +$36.4     +9.7
ILLINOIS       $2,634        $2,538        +$96       +3.8
INDIANA        $929.6        $825.5        +$104.4    +12.7
IOWA           $422.1        $408          +$14.2     +3.5
KANSAS         $230          $226          +4         +1.8
MASSACHUSETTS  $1,470      $1,298       +$172      +13.3
MISSISSIPPI*   $311.1        $232.4        +$78.1     +33.9
MISSOURI       $1,136        $985          +$151      +15.35
MONTANA        $227.3        $180.7        +$46.6     +25.8
NEBRASKA       $320.6        $280.3        +40.3      +14.4 
NEW JERSEY      $2.429      $1.923        +$506     +26.3
NEW YORK       $10,105       $8,346        +$1,759    +21.1
NORTH CAROLINA $1,611        $1,361        +250     +18.4
NORTH DAKOTA      $209.5      $195.4       +$14.1     +6.7
OHIO           $1,222        $902          +$320.1    +35.5
OKLAHOMA       $387.5        $346.4        +$41.4     +12 
OREGON         $498.1        $432.3        +$65.8     +15.2
PENNSYLVANIA      $2,100      $1,800       +$300     +16.7
RHODE ISLAND      $144.5        $109       +$35.5     +32.6
UTAH           $716.5        $610.6        +$105.9    +17.3
VIRGINIA       $1,358        $1,194        +$164      +13.7

* Mississippi separates "income and estimate tax," and "withholding tax" as
distinct categories. The values in the table are a sum of the two.

Source: State revenue reports 
    

 (Compiled by Karen Pierog, Hilary Russ, Robin Respaut, Ed Krudy, Megan Davies,
Tim Reid; editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.