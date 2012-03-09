Withheld taxes pick up steam in many U.S. states

March 9 (Reuters) - The rebound in revenue collection in U.S. states picked up steam last month, with almost all reporting growth in withheld income taxes from the year before, according to a survey released on Friday.

The economic newsletter the Liscio Report, which closely tracks state taxes, found that in 97 percent of the states it surveyed, withholding tax collections grew since February 2011. In January, only 70 percent of the states in its survey said the collections increased.

Meanwhile, 85 percent of states in February met or exceeded their expectations for withholding tax collections, compared to a little more than half in January.

Withheld taxes, which an employer takes from an employee’s paycheck and pays directly to the government, are a good barometer of revenue levels. And states, many in the thick of budget negotiations, are eager for stronger revenue.

The newsletter noted that the Leap Year, which put an additional day in the month of February, may have given states extra collections and that “bonus payments have muddied the waters as well, both in that there are some workers making bonuses perhaps for the first time in years, and a big decline in bonuses at investment firms.”

Despite the onset of the recession, state revenue reached a record high in 2008 before the long and deep economic downturn caused collections to plummet.

Since all U.S. states except Vermont must end their fiscal years with balanced budgets, they slashed spending and hiked taxes, often calling emergency legislative sessions when budgets sprang new holes.

State governments are only now beginning to register the end of the recession, officially in June 2009. Revenue has been growing slowly and steadily, rising 4.1 percent in the third quarter of 2011 from the same period in 2010, according to the U.S. Census.

But that growth has not been enough to allay anxiety about the European debt crisis, stock market declines, and the prospect of federal budget cuts. Many states are concerned that their revenue forecasts were overly optimistic.

Last month, California’s budget watchdog agency said its revenue will be $6.5 billion below the level expected by Governor Jerry Brown’s administration. Meanwhile, Alabama could face a revenue shortfall next year by as much as 30 percent, the state’s governor warned in early February.

New Jersey’s revenue rose 20 percent in February, helped by a 36 percent jump in income-tax collections, the state’s Treasury department said on Thursday. Total revenue is still 1.7 percent, or about $243 million, short of estimates for the fiscal year that ends in June.