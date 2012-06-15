FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-U.S. state unemployment rates in May
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 15, 2012 / 2:30 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-U.S. state unemployment rates in May

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows seasonally
adjusted unemployment rates in U.S. states, Puerto Rico and the
District of Columbia in May, compared with April.      	
    The data was released on Friday by the U.S. Department of   	
Labor. The following figures are in percentage terms.	
                         Aril          May 
                         2012         2012
 Alabama.............     7.2          7.4
 Alaska..............     6.9          7.0
 Arizona.............     8.2          8.2
 Arkansas............     7.2          7.3
 California..........    10.9         10.8
 Colorado............     7.9          8.1
 Connecticut.........     7.7          7.8
 Delaware............     6.9          6.8
 District of Columbia     9.5          9.3
 Florida.............     8.7          8.6 
 Georgia.............     8.9          8.9
 Hawaii..............     6.3          6.3
 Idaho...............     7.7          7.8
 Illinois............     8.7          8.6
 Indiana.............     7.9          7.9
 Iowa................     5.1          5.1
 Kansas..............     6.1          6.1
 Kentucky............     8.3          8.2
 Louisiana...........     7.1          7.2
 Maine...............     7.2          7.4
 Maryland............     6.7          6.8
 Massachusetts.......     6.3          6.0
 Michigan............     8.3          8.5
 Minnesota...........     5.6          5.6
 Mississippi.........     8.8          8.7
 Missouri............     7.3          7.3
 Montana.............     6.1          6.3
 Nebraska............     3.9          3.9
 Nevada..............    11.7         11.6
 New Hampshire.......     5.0          5.0
 New Jersey..........     9.1          9.2
 New Mexico..........     6.9          6.7
 New York............     8.5          8.6
 North Carolina......     9.4          9.4
 North Dakota........     3.0          3.0
 Ohio................     7.4          7.3
 Oklahoma............     5.0          4.8
 Oregon..............     8.5          8.4
 Pennsylvania........     7.4          7.4
 Rhode Island........    11.2         11.0
 South Carolina......     8.8          9.1
 South Dakota........     4.3          4.3
 Tennessee...........     7.7          7.9
 Texas...............     6.9          6.9
 Utah................     6.0          6.0
 Vermont.............     4.6          4.6
 Virginia............     5.6          5.6
 Washington..........     8.2          8.3
 West Virginia.......     6.7          6.9
 Wisconsin...........     6.7          6.8
 Wyoming.............     5.3          5.2
 Puerto Rico.........    14.8         14.2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.