TABLE-US state unemployment rates in August
#Market News
September 21, 2012 / 4:30 PM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept. 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows seasonally
adjusted unemployment rates in U.S. states, Puerto Rico and the
District of Columbia in August and July.
    The data was released on Friday by the U.S. Department of
Labor. The following figures are in percentages.

                                 July        Aug
                                 2012       2012
  Alabama................         8.3        8.5
  Alaska.................         7.6        7.8
  Arizona................         8.3        8.3
  Arkansas...............         7.3        7.3
  California.............        10.7       10.6
  Colorado...............         8.3        8.2
  Connecticut............         8.5        9.0
  Delaware...............         6.8        6.9
  District of Columbia...         8.9        8.8
  Florida................         8.8        8.8
  Georgia................         9.2        9.2
  Hawaii.................         6.3        6.1
  Idaho..................         7.5        7.4
  Illinois...............         8.9        9.1
  Indiana................         8.2        8.3
  Iowa...................         5.3        5.5
  Kansas.................         6.3        6.2
  Kentucky...............         8.3        8.5
  Louisiana..............         7.6        7.4
  Maine..................         7.6        7.6
  Maryland...............         7.0        7.1
  Massachusetts..........         6.1        6.3
  Michigan...............         9.0        9.4
  Minnesota..............         5.8        5.9
  Mississippi............         9.2        9.1
  Missouri...............         7.2        7.2
  Montana................         6.4        6.3
  Nebraska...............         4.0        4.0
  Nevada.................        12.0       12.1
  New Hampshire..........         5.4        5.7
  New Jersey.............         9.8        9.9
  New Mexico.............         6.6        6.5
  New York...............         9.1        9.1
  North Carolina.........         9.6        9.7
  North Dakota...........         3.0        3.0
  Ohio...................         7.2        7.2
  Oklahoma...............         4.9        5.1
  Oregon.................         8.7        8.9
  Pennsylvania...........         7.9        8.1
  Rhode Island...........        10.8       10.7
  South Carolina.........         9.7        9.6
  South Dakota...........         4.4        4.5
  Tennessee..............         8.4        8.5
  Texas..................         7.1        7.1
  Utah...................         6.0        5.8
  Vermont................         5.0        5.3
  Virginia...............         5.9        5.9
  Washington.............         8.5        8.6
  West Virginia..........         7.3        7.5
  Wisconsin..............         7.3        7.5
  Wyoming................         5.6        5.7
  Puerto Rico............        13.7       13.5

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
