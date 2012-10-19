FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-US State unemployment rates in September
October 19, 2012 / 3:15 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-US State unemployment rates in September

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows seasonally adjusted unemployment rates in U.S. states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia in September and August.

The data was released on Friday by the U.S. Department of Labor. The following figures are in percentages.

Aug Sept

2012 2012 Alabama................ 8.5 8.3 Alaska................. 7.7 7.5 Arizona................ 8.3 8.2 Arkansas............... 7.3 7.1 California............. 10.6 10.2 Colorado............... 8.2 8.0 Connecticut............ 9.0 8.9 Delaware............... 6.9 6.8 District of Columbia... 8.8 8.7 Florida................ 8.8 8.7 Georgia................ 9.2 9.0 Hawaii................. 6.1 5.7 Idaho.................. 7.4 7.1 Illinois............... 9.1 8.8 Indiana................ 8.3 8.2 Iowa................... 5.5 5.2 Kansas................. 6.2 5.9 Kentucky............... 8.5 8.4 Louisiana.............. 7.4 7.0 Maine.................. 7.7 7.6 Maryland............... 7.1 6.9 Massachusetts.......... 6.3 6.5 Michigan............... 9.4 9.3 Minnesota.............. 5.9 5.8 Mississippi............ 9.1 9.2 Missouri............... 7.2 6.9 Montana................ 6.3 6.1 Nebraska............... 4.0 3.9 Nevada................. 12.1 11.8 New Hampshire.......... 5.7 5.7 New Jersey............. 9.9 9.8 New Mexico............. 6.5 6.4 New York............... 9.1 8.9 North Carolina......... 9.7 9.6 North Dakota........... 3.0 3.0 Ohio................... 7.2 7.0 Oklahoma............... 5.1 5.2 Oregon................. 8.9 8.7 Pennsylvania........... 8.1 8.2 Rhode Island........... 10.7 10.5 South Carolina......... 9.6 9.1 South Dakota........... 4.5 4.4 Tennessee.............. 8.5 8.3 Texas.................. 7.1 6.8 Utah................... 5.8 5.4 Vermont................ 5.3 5.4 Virginia............... 5.9 5.9 Washington............. 8.6 8.5 West Virginia.......... 7.5 7.6 Wisconsin.............. 7.5 7.3 Wyoming................ 5.7 5.4 Puerto Rico............ 13.5 13.6

