TABLE-US state unemployment rates in December
January 18, 2013

TABLE-US state unemployment rates in December

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows
seasonally adjusted unemployment rates for U.S. states, Puerto
Rico and the District of Columbia in November and December.   
    The data was released on Friday by the U.S. Department of
Labor. The following figures are in percentages. 
    
                             Nov.   Dec.
                             2012   2012
 Alabama................      7.5  
 Alaska.................      6.7    7.1
 Arizona................      7.8    6.6
 Arkansas...............      7.0    7.9
 California.............      9.8    7.1
 Colorado...............      7.7    9.8
 Connecticut............      8.9    7.6
 Delaware...............      6.7    8.6
 District of Columbia...      8.3    6.9
 Florida................      8.1    8.5
 Georgia................      8.5    8.0
 Hawaii.................      5.3    8.6
 Idaho..................      6.8    5.2
 Illinois...............      8.7    6.6
 Indiana................      8.0    8.7
 Iowa...................      4.9    8.2
 Kansas.................      5.4    4.9
 Kentucky...............      8.2    5.4
 Louisiana..............      5.8    8.1
 Maine..................      7.2    5.5
 Maryland...............      6.6    7.3
 Massachusetts..........      6.6    6.6
 Michigan...............      8.9    6.7
 Minnesota..............      5.6    8.9
 Mississippi............      8.5    5.5
 Missouri...............      6.7    8.6
 Montana................      5.8    6.7
 Nebraska...............      3.7    5.7
 Nevada.................     10.8    3.7
 New Hampshire..........      5.6   10.2
 New Jersey.............      9.7    5.7
 New Mexico.............      6.2    9.6
 New York...............      8.3    6.4
 North Carolina.........      9.1    8.2
 North Dakota...........      3.1    9.2
 Ohio...................      6.8    3.2
 Oklahoma...............      5.2    6.7
 Oregon.................      8.4    5.1
 Pennsylvania...........      7.8    8.4
 Rhode Island...........     10.4    7.9
 South Carolina.........      8.3   10.2
 South Dakota...........      4.4    8.4
 Tennessee..............      7.6    4.4
 Texas..................      6.2    7.6
 Utah...................      5.1    6.1
 Vermont................      5.2    5.2
 Virginia...............      5.6    5.1
 Washington.............      7.7    5.5
 West Virginia..........      7.3    7.6
 Wisconsin..............      6.6    7.5
 Wyoming................      5.1    6.6
 Puerto Rico............     13.8    4.9
                                    14.0

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
