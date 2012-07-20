FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-U.S. state unemployment rates in June
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 20, 2012 / 2:26 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-U.S. state unemployment rates in June

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows seasonally
adjusted unemployment rates in U.S. states, Puerto Rico and the
District of Columbia in June and May.        
    The data was released on Friday by the U.S. Department of   
 Labor. The following figures are in percentages. 
    
                            May         June
                            2012        2012
 Alabama................     7.4         7.8
 Alaska.................     7.0         7.3
 Arizona................     8.2         8.2
 Arkansas...............     7.3         7.2
 California.............    10.8        10.7
 Colorado...............     8.1         8.2
 Connecticut............     7.8         8.1
 Delaware...............     6.8         6.7
 District of Columbia...     9.3         9.1
 Florida................     8.6         8.6 
 Georgia................     8.9         9.0
 Hawaii.................     6.3         6.4
 Idaho..................     7.8         7.7
 Illinois...............     8.6         8.7
 Indiana................     7.9         8.0
 Iowa...................     5.1         5.2
 Kansas.................     6.1         6.1
 Kentucky...............     8.2         8.2
 Louisiana..............     7.2         7.5
 Maine..................     7.4         7.5
 Maryland...............     6.7         6.9
 Massachusetts..........     6.0         6.0
 Michigan...............     8.5         8.6
 Minnesota..............     5.6         5.6
 Mississippi............     8.7         8.8
 Missouri...............     7.3         7.1
 Montana................     6.3         6.3
 Nebraska...............     3.9         3.8
 Nevada.................    11.6        11.6
 New Hampshire..........     5.0         5.1
 New Jersey.............     9.2         9.6
 New Mexico.............     6.7         6.5
 New York...............     8.6         8.9
 North Carolina.........     9.4         9.4
 North Dakota...........     3.0         2.9
 Ohio...................     7.3         7.2
 Oklahoma...............     4.8         4.7
 Oregon.................     8.4         8.5
 Pennsylvania...........     7.4         7.5
 Rhode Island...........    11.0        10.9
 South Carolina.........     9.1         9.4
 South Dakota...........     4.3         4.3
 Tennessee..............     7.9         8.1
 Texas..................     6.9         7.0
 Utah...................     6.0         6.0
 Vermont................     4.6         4.7
 Virginia...............     5.6         5.7
 Washington.............     8.3         8.3
 West Virginia..........     6.9         7.0
 Wisconsin..............     6.8         7.0
 Wyoming................     5.2         5.4
 Puerto Rico............    14.2        13.8

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.