#Market News
August 19, 2013 / 2:31 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-U.S. state unemployment rates in July

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows
seasonally adjusted unemployment rates for U.S. states, Puerto
Rico and the District of Columbia in July and June, as well as
July 2012. 
    The data was released on Friday by the U.S. Department of
Labor. The following figures are percentages.
    
                               July      June        July 
                               2013      2013        2012 
                                                    
 Alabama................        6.3       6.5         7.6 
 Alaska.................        6.3       6.0         7.1 
 Arizona................        8.0       8.0         8.4 
 Arkansas...............        7.4       7.3         7.4 
 California.............        8.7       8.5        10.6 
 Colorado...............        7.1       7.0         8.1 
 Connecticut............        8.1       8.0         8.6 
 Delaware...............        7.4       7.3         7.3 
 District of Columbia...        8.6       8.5         9.0 
 Florida................        7.1       7.1         8.7 
 Georgia................        8.8       8.5         9.1 
 Hawaii.................        4.5       4.6         5.9 
 Idaho..................        6.6       6.4         7.2 
 Illinois...............        9.2       9.1         9.0 
 Indiana................        8.4       8.4         8.4 
 Iowa...................        4.8       4.6         5.5 
 Kansas.................        5.9       5.8         5.8 
 Kentucky...............        8.5       8.4         8.4 
 Louisiana..............        7.0       7.0         6.6 
 Maine..................        6.9       6.8         7.3 
 Maryland...............        7.1       7.0         7.0 
 Massachusetts..........        7.2       7.0         6.8 
 Michigan...............        8.8       8.7         9.3 
 Minnesota..............        5.2       5.2         5.8 
 Mississippi............        8.5       9.0         9.3 
 Missouri...............        7.1       6.9         7.1 
 Montana................        5.3       5.4         6.1 
 Nebraska...............        4.2       4.0         4.0 
 Nevada.................        9.5       9.6        11.2 
 New Hampshire..........        5.1       5.1         5.6 
 New Jersey.............        8.6       8.7         9.7 
 New Mexico.............        6.9       6.8         7.0 
 New York...............        7.5       7.5         8.7 
 North Carolina.........        8.9       8.8         9.6 
 North Dakota...........        3.0       3.1         3.1 
 Ohio...................        7.2       7.2         7.2 
 Oklahoma...............        5.3       5.2         5.3 
 Oregon.................        8.0       7.8         8.8 
 Pennsylvania...........        7.5       7.5         8.1 
 Rhode Island...........        8.9       8.8        10.5 
 South Carolina.........        8.1       8.0         9.2 
 South Dakota...........        3.9       3.9         4.5 
 Tennessee..............        8.5       8.5         8.2 
 Texas..................        6.5       6.51        6.9 
 Utah...................        4.6       4.7         5.9 
 Vermont................        4.6       4.4         5.2 
 Virginia...............        5.7       5.5         6.0 
 Washington.............        6.9       6.8         8.3 
 West Virginia..........        6.2       6.0         7.6 
 Wisconsin..............        6.8       6.8         7.0 
 Wyoming................        4.6       4.6         5.5 
 Puerto Rico............       13.5      13.2        14.0

