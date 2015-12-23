U.S. sets preliminary dumping duties on corrosion-resistant steel

Dec 23 (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday set preliminary dumping duties on corrosion-resistant steel products from China, India, Italy and South Korea, saying they were made with unfair government support.

The preliminary decision from the Department of Commerce set duties of up to 255.8 percent on imports from China including from Yieh Phui (China) Technomaterial Co Ltd.

Imports from India, including JSW Steel Ltd and Uttam Galva Steels Ltd, face duties of up to 6.92 percent after a complaint by United States Steel Corporation , Nucor Corporation, ArcelorMittal USA and AK Steel Corporation.

Most South Korean companies, including Hyundai Steel Company, had duties set at up to 3.51 percent and most Italian companies at 3.11 percent.

The Department of Commerce decided against duties for goods from Taiwan.

The news follows a preliminary ruling last month on countervailing duties for the same products.

Commerce is due to hand down its final decision on Taiwan by March 8 and is scheduled to make a final ruling on the other countries by May 10.

More than $1.5 billion worth of steel treated with metals including zinc and aluminum was imported from the affected countries in 2014. (Reporting by Josephine Mason in New York; Editing by Bill Trott)