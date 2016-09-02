FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. affirms duties on steel from Brazil, India, Korea, Britain
#Market News
September 2, 2016 / 3:25 PM / a year ago

U.S. affirms duties on steel from Brazil, India, Korea, Britain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission voted on Friday to lock in duties on imports of cold-rolled steel flat products from Brazil, India, Korea and Britain, but said imports from Russia were not injuring the U.S. industry.

The U.S. Commerce Department had previously found the products from Brazil, India, Korea and Russia were being sold in the United States at below fair value and unfairly subsidized, and that the products from Britain were also being dumped.

In the case of Brazil, India, Korea and Britain, the ITC said it found that their imports were harming the U.S. industry, effectively locking in place duties proposed by the Commerce Department that range as high as 58.36 percent. The lack of a finding of injury due to Russian imports means they will not face duties. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by David Alexander)

