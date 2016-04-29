FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. launches probe of imports of certain carbon, steel plates
April 29, 2016 / 10:10 PM / a year ago

U.S. launches probe of imports of certain carbon, steel plates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Commerce said on Friday it had launched trade investigations into imports of certain carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plate from a number of countries, including Brazil, China and Korea.

The investigations were launched at the request of ArcelorMittal USA, Nucor Corp and SSAB Enterprises, the department said.

It said it initiated anti-dumping duty probes of so-called CTL plate from Austria, Belgium, Brazil, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, South Africa, Taiwan and Turkey.

At the same time, it launched countervailing duty investigations into imports coming from Brazil, China and Korea.

The department said the U.S. International Trade Commission was scheduled to make its preliminary determination of whether U.S. producers were injured on or before May 23. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann, editing by G Crosse)

