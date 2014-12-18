U.S. sets duties on imported steel nails in preliminary decision

WASHINGTON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Commerce on Thursday set preliminary import duties on steel nails from South Korea, Malaysia, Oman and Vietnam after finding they were being sold below cost in the United States.

But it said nails from Taiwan had not been dumped, sparing them from duties. Duties on nails from the other countries range from 2.13 percent to 323.99 percent.

The complaint was lodged by Mid Continent Steel & Wire, the largest bulk pallet nail manufacturer in the United States.

Commerce had earlier set preliminary anti-subsidy duties on Vietnamese imports.

Final decisions from Commerce and the International Trade Commission are due in mid-2015. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Grant McCool)