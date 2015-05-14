FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. confirms duties on imported steel nails
#Market News
May 14, 2015 / 9:25 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. confirms duties on imported steel nails

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Commerce on Thursday confirmed import duties on steel nails from South Korea, Malaysia, Oman, Taiwan and Vietnam after finding they were being sold below cost in the United States.

Anti-dumping duties ranged as high as 323.99 percent for goods from Vietnam, which was also found to be providing unfair government subsidies to its domestic industry and is being subjected to separate anti-subsidy duties.

The complaint was lodged by Mid Continent Steel & Wire, the largest bulk pallet nail manufacturer in the United States.

A final decision from the International Trade Commission is due by June 27, 2015. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Grant McCool and Ted Botha)

