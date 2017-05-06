WASHINGTON U.S. trade officials on Friday said
their anti-dumping and subsidy probe found carbon and alloy
steel cut-to-length plate from eight foreign producers harms
American manufacturers, locking in duties on the imports for
five years.
The U.S. International Trade Commission's finding applies to
cut-to-length plate from Austria, Belgium, France, Germany,
Italy, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, it said in a statement on
its website.
In March, the U.S. Commerce Department said anti-dumping
duties ranging from 3.62 percent to 148 percent would be imposed
on products from the eight producers, while imports from South
Korea would also face a countervailing duty of 4.31 percent.
Cut-to-length steel is used in a wide range of applications,
including buildings and bridgework; agricultural, construction
and mining equipment; machine parts and tooling; ships, rail
cars, tankers and barges; and large-diameter pipe.
The findings followed an investigation prompted by a
petition from Nucor Corp and U.S. subsidiaries of
ArcelorMittal SA and SSAB AB.