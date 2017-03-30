FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. finds dumping of certain steel plate from 7 producers, slaps on duties
#Market News
March 30, 2017 / 2:14 PM / 5 months ago

U.S. finds dumping of certain steel plate from 7 producers, slaps on duties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) - The Department of Commerce made a final finding that seven foreign producers dumped certain carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length (CTL) plate in the U.S. market, allowing for imposition of duties ranging from 3.6 percent to 148.2 percent, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Thursday.

The dumping determinations apply to imports of the CTL plate from Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, Ross said. In addition, there was a final finding of subsidization of South Korean imports, leading to a countervailing duty of 4.31 percent being slapped on those products, he said at a department event. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

