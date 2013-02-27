FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AK Steel boosts prices after reports of U.S. Steel increases
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 27, 2013 / 6:21 PM / in 5 years

AK Steel boosts prices after reports of U.S. Steel increases

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* U.S. Steel prices up $50 per short ton -Steel Market Update

* AK Steel boosts base prices for carbon flat-rolled steel

Feb 27 (Reuters) - AK Steel Holding Corp announced price increases on Wednesday, following reports that United States Steel Corp had boosted its own spot prices.

Dahlman Rose analyst Anthony Rizzuto said it is unusual for U.S. Steel to lead price increases in this way. He said the move should at least keep prices in the broader market from falling in the short term.

“The last time U.S. Steel was the first to move was in mid-October, when prices were in free fall,” he wrote in a note to clients. “The move effectively marked the bottom, and list prices moved higher almost immediately.”

Citing an internal memo, newsletter Steel Market Update said U.S. Steel had raised its base prices for all flat-rolled steel by at least $50 a short ton.

In a release, smaller rival AK Steel said its base prices for carbon flat-rolled steel would go up at least $50 per short ton for new orders. The West Chester, Ohio-based company did not give a reason for the increase.

The companies did not disclose their starting prices. Neither could immediately be reached for comment.

U.S. Steel shares were up 1.6 percent at $21.05 on the New York Stock Exchange. AK Steel rose 1.9 percent to $3.77.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.