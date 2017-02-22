FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says rebar from Turkey subsidized, sets preliminary duties
#Market News
February 22, 2017 / 8:11 PM / 6 months ago

U.S. says rebar from Turkey subsidized, sets preliminary duties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department on Wednesday said it found that imports of steel concrete reinforcing bar, or rebar, from one producer in Turkey were being subsidized and it set preliminary duties on the products of 3.47 percent.

The preliminary decision came in a response to a complaint from the Rebar Trade Action Coalition and its members: Bayou Steel Group, Byer Steel Group Inc, Commercial Metals Co, Gerdau Ameristeel U.S. Inc, Nucor Corp and Steel Dynamics Inc.

The preliminary countervailing duty applies to privately owned Habas Sinai ve Tibbi Gazlar Istihsal Endustrisi AS, the department said in a statement. Imports of rebar from Turkey were worth an estimated $674.40 million in 2015, it said.

A final determination by the Commerce Department was expected on or about May 16, 2017, it said.

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Writing by Tim Ahmann

