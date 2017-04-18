FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. announces probe into imports of steel wire rod
April 18, 2017 / 11:01 PM / 4 months ago

U.S. announces probe into imports of steel wire rod

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Commerce said on Tuesday it was launching investigations into whether imports of carbon and alloy steel wire rod from certain countries are being dumped and/or subsidized.

The dumping probe affects imports from Belarus, Italy, South Korea, Russia, South Africa, Spain, Turkey, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates and Britain, and the subsidization probe covers those from Italy and Turkey, the department said in a statement.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Writing by Eric Walsh

