U.S. finds possible injury from steel wire rod imports; probe to continue
May 11, 2017 / 3:19 PM / 5 months ago

U.S. finds possible injury from steel wire rod imports; probe to continue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Thursday it had made a preliminary finding that U.S. producers were being injured by imports of carbon and alloy steel wire rod from 10 countries.

As a result, the U.S. Commerce Department will continue an investigation it launched in April into whether the product was being dumped by Belarus, Italy, South Korea, Russia, South Africa, Spain, Turkey, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates and Britain. The department is also examining whether the imports from Italy and Turkey are being subsidized.

Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Eric Walsh

