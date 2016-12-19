UPDATE 1-NYSE Arca says technical issue resolved after trading suspension

(Updates with issue resolved)

NEW YORK, Dec 19 (Reuters) - NYSE Arca on Monday said all its systems were functioning normally after it suspended trading for about 15 minutes due to a technical issue.

The exchange had said it was suspending trading at 10:50 a.m. (1550 GMT) and that it expected trading to resume at 11:05 a.m. (1605 GMT). It noted in its emailed status alert that it was a "critical issue," and that all orders on NYSE Arca will be canceled.

At 11:06 a.m. (1606 GMT), the exchange issued a status update saying the previously reported issue had been resolved and all systems were functioning normally.

A spokeswoman for NYSE was not immediately available to comment.

In May, Arca was the first of NYSE's exchanges to be upgraded to its new Pillar trading technology, meant to knit together all of its trading platforms. The company has said Pillar "was designed to reduce complexity, while enhancing consistency, performance and resiliency."

NYSE Arca handles roughly 10 percent of daily volume in U.S. exchanges. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf, Rodrigo Campos and John McCrank; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Dan Grebler)