September 21, 2015 / 4:50 PM / 2 years ago

Biotech shares tumble after Hillary Clinton tweet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Shares in biotech stocks tumbled on Monday, after U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton tweet against “price gouging” in specialty drug markets, citing a New York Times story and said a plan will be laid out on Tuesday to combat it.

The Nasdaq biotech index dropped to a session low of 3,578.60, down 4.1 percent. In the Nasdaq Composite index , 17 of the largest point decliners were from the healthcare sector.

The Proshares Ultrashort Nasdaq biotech ETF, which seeks daily investment results of two times the inverse of the Nasdaq biotech index, hit a session high of $31.21 and was last up 9 percent at $31.15.

Immunogen shares were down 16.5 percent to $12.23 after tumbling to a session low of $12.18. Gilead Sciences was off 2.5 percent at $105.76 and Biogen dropped 5.3 percent at $298.01.

Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
