32 minutes ago
FACTBOX-Dow crosses 22,000 mark: facts & figures
In milestone, scientists able to alter genes of human embryos
In milestone, scientists able to alter genes of human embryos
Venezuela inflated turnout in controversial vote: election firm
Venezuela inflated turnout in controversial vote: election firm
More video emerges of alleged drug planting by Baltimore police
More video emerges of alleged drug planting by Baltimore police
August 2, 2017 / 8:31 PM / 32 minutes ago

FACTBOX-Dow crosses 22,000 mark: facts & figures

3 Min Read

 (Updates data to closing levels, adds graphic)
    By Chuck Mikolajczak
    NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - After a seven-session winning
streak that included six straight record highs, the Dow Jones
Industrial Average broke above the 22,000 level on Wednesday,
powered by gains in Apple Inc          after the largest U.S.
company by market capitalization reported earnings.
    The 30-stock index recently marked its fifth straight month
of gains and has advanced for eight consecutive quarters, its
longest streak since an 11-quarter run from 1995 to 1996.
    Below is a list of facts about the index and its climb to
22,000: 
    
    ** The Dow first closed above 21,000 on March 1, 2017, when
it ended the trading day at 21,115.55. The close at 22,016.24 on
Wednesday marked 107 trading sessions spent between 1,000 point
milestones for the index. It took the index only 24 sessions to
move from 20,000 to 21,000 earlier this year, tied for the
shortest such span in its history. 
    
    ** The longest stretch between such milestones has been the
3,630 days needed for the index to close above the 2,000
barrier, reached on Jan. 8, 1987. 
    
    ** Since the Dow crossed the 21,000 mark through the close
on Aug. 1, Boeing        has been the best performer on the
index, with a gain of 29.4 percent. It has also provided by far
the largest boost to the index, supplying 370.08 points to the
gain. 
    
    ** IBM has been the worst performer during the Dow's recent
1,000-point march higher, with a drop of 20.6 percent. It is
also responsible for a drag of 256.81 points to the index
through Wednesday's close. 
    
    ** Goldman Sachs       , which was the top boost to the
index during its climb from 19,000 to 20,000 and among the
biggest lifts during the Dow's ascent from 20,000 to 21,000, had
a reversal of fortunes during the latest 1,000-point run for the
price-weighted index. The bank has fallen 10.5 percent through
Tuesday, accounting for a 181.07-point drag on the index.

    
 (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli
and James Dalgleish)

