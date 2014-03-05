U.S. fuel cell stocks surge in premarket trading

NEW YORK, March 5 (Reuters) - Shares of U.S.-listed fuel-cell-related companies surged in premarket trading on Wednesday, adding to recent gains as strong investor attention translated into heavy volume in the sector.

FuelCell Energy Inc surged 22.9 percent to $3.33 in premarket on volume of more than 5 million shares, putting it on track for its sixth straight day of gains.

Shares in the fuel cell power plant maker have jumped more than 61 percent over the past five sessions. The volume spike represents more than a third of its 10-day average volume of 15.4 million and about 70 percent of its 50-day average volume.

Plug Power Inc gained 4 percent to $6.96 in premarket on volume of over 2.2 million shares. The fuel cell system manufacturer has risen 53.1 percent over the past three trading days.

U.S.-listed shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc, which makes components for use in fuel cell applications, rose 10.1 percent to $5.90 before the opening bell on volume of over 700,000 shares. The stock was on pace for its ninth straight advance after climbing 133 percent over the prior eight sessions.

Other alternative energy companies moving higher in premarket include ZBB Energy Corp, up 20.9 percent to $1.97 and Maxwell Technologies Inc, up 1.8 percent to $12.45 before the opening bell.