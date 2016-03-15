Options hedging in focus as FOMC meeting looms

NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - Investors have regained their appetite for hedging in the U.S. options market, with signs of an uptick in protective trades headed into the results of Wednesday’s Federal Reserve meeting.

The availability of relatively cheap protection and the looming uncertainty linked to the outcome of the Fed’s two-day policy meeting may have boosted trading activity in VIX call options, analysts said.

The CBOE Volatility Index, or the VIX, is the most widely followed gauge of investor uncertainty, and call options on the index are used to protect against a drop in the market.

The 10-day moving average of VIX call volume relative to put volume hit 2.75 on Monday, highest since Feb. 19, according to options analytics firm Trade Alert. Open interest in VIX calls is at 5.8 million contracts, a four-month high.

The need to replace expiring hedges - March VIX options expire Wednesday morning - may also be contributing to stronger trading volume.

“Many people that did hedge last month are seeing their hedges expire,” said Scott Fullman, chief strategist at Revere Securities LLC.

Given the timing of the expiration and the Fed meeting there is a need to re-establish hedges by some managers, Fullman said.

The absence of strong hedging activity in the options market as the VIX spiked earlier this year piqued the interest of several market watchers, with some pinning it on investors cutting exposure to equities outright.

This may be changing. The VVIX index, a gauge of the volatility of volatility, has perked up. The index, which hit a seven-month low of 77.29 in early March has climbed since then. On Tuesday, the index was as high as 91.91.

“The bounce in VIX implied volatility appears to be driven by an increase in demand for VIX calls,” Maneesh Deshpande, derivatives strategist at Barclays, said in a note on Monday.

Deshpande pegged the revived appetite for downside protection to two factors - the drop in level of VIX and VIX futures making for cheaper protection, and investors re-engaging with riskier assets and using options to hedge that risk.

The recent sharp rally in risky assets may have led some investors to join in due to concerns of underperforming their peers, Deshpande said.

“However, the confidence in these fresh long positions is likely to be very low, and these are hence being coupled with downside protection.” (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by David Gregorio)