US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures slide after reports of Paris attacks
November 13, 2015 / 10:20 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures slide after reports of Paris attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures hit session lows in light volume late on Friday, with market participants citing concern over deadly attacks in Paris.

S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 22 points, Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures fell 238 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures lost 96 points.

“I think any kind of global uncertainty is going to negatively impact the markets, particularly because how fragile sentiments are right now, and since we had such a huge run-up in the market in the last weeks.”

“I think Paris as well as other global headlines would be having an impact.”

Futures fell sharply during the session and before the attack reports, then added to losses after the news.

At least 30 people were killed in attacks in Paris and a hostage situation was under way at a concert hall in the French capital, French media reported on Friday. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

