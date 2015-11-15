FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures open lower in wake of Paris attacks
#Market News
November 15, 2015 / 11:11 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures open lower in wake of Paris attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures opened lower on Sunday in the wake of Friday’s coordinated attacks in Paris that left more than 130 dead.

At 18:05 EST (2305 GMT) S&P 500 e-minis were down 15.5 points, or 0.77 percent, with 17,546 contracts changing hands. Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 39.75 points, or 0.88 percent, in volume of 2,305 contracts. Dow e-minis were down 129 points, or 0.75 percent, with 2,112 contracts changing hands.

The New York Stock Exchange said it will observe a moment of silence at 9:25 a.m. EST (1425 GMT). (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
