US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures open lower in wake of Paris attacks

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures opened lower on Sunday in the wake of Friday’s coordinated attacks in Paris that left more than 130 dead.

At 18:05 EST (2305 GMT) S&P 500 e-minis were down 15.5 points, or 0.77 percent, with 17,546 contracts changing hands. Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 39.75 points, or 0.88 percent, in volume of 2,305 contracts. Dow e-minis were down 129 points, or 0.75 percent, with 2,112 contracts changing hands.

The New York Stock Exchange said it will observe a moment of silence at 9:25 a.m. EST (1425 GMT). (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)