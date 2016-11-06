FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 6, 2016 / 11:10 PM / 10 months ago

US STOCKS-U.S. stock futures surge after Clinton cleared by FBI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. equity index futures opened up more than 1 percent in the start of U.S. election week trading on Sunday, suggesting Wall Street looks poised to end its longest skid in more than three decades.

The move came a few hours after the FBI said on Sunday that newly discovered emails had not changed its conclusion that no charges were warranted against presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

S&P e-mini futures were last up 1.25 percent in a surge of volume as electronic trading kicked off for the week at 6 p.m. EST (2300 GMT).

If the upturn in S&P 500 E-mini futures carries through the day on Monday, it would put an end to the longest daily losing streak in the benchmark stock index in more than 35 years.

The run of losses had come as Clinton appeared to have lost momentum over rival Donald Trump in some public opinion polls after the FBI director said on Oct. 28 that additional emails had been found and would be reviewed. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Dan Burns and Chris Reese)

