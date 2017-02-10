* Oil prices up as producers stick to supply cut deal
* Activision surges after earnings, boosting S&P, Nasdaq
* S&P 500 closes higher for fourth straight session
* Indexes up: Dow 0.48 pct, S&P 0.36 pct, Nasdaq 0.33 pct
(Updates with close of U.S. markets)
By Lewis Krauskopf
Feb 10 Wall Street's main stock indexes rose to
fresh all-time closing highs as a spike in oil prices supported
energy shares and investors renewed their optimism about
President Donald Trump's economic agenda.
The S&P 500 tallied its fourth straight session of gains, a
day after Trump vowed a major tax announcement in the next few
weeks.
The benchmark S&P 500 has surged 8.3 percent since Trump's
Nov. 8 election, fueled by expectations he will lower corporate
taxes, reduce regulations and increase infrastructure spending.
The rally had stalled amid concerns over Trump's protectionist
stance and lack of clarity on policy reforms.
"Investors were worried that the administration may have
gotten off track and was pursuing other items," said Kim
Forrest, senior equity research analyst at Fort Pitt Capital
Group in Pittsburgh.
"Tax cuts have gotten put back on the front burner," Forrest
said, adding, "We are looking for gains in the economy at large
from this, not just (earnings per share) gains in stocks."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 96.97 points,
or 0.48 percent, to 20,269.37, the S&P 500 gained 8.23
points, or 0.36 percent, to 2,316.1 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 18.95 points, or 0.33 percent, to 5,734.13.
The S&P and Dow closed at a record high for a second
straight session, while the Nasdaq extended its streak of record
closes to a fourth day.
Energy shares gained 0.8 percent. Oil prices rose
more than 1 percent after reports that OPEC members delivered
more than 90 percent of the output cuts they pledged in a
landmark deal that took effect in January.
The S&P financial sector ended up 0.2 percent. The
group initially moved higher after Daniel Tarullo, the top
Federal Reserve official charged with financial regulation, said
he would resign, creating further room for Trump to reshape the
Fed's policymaking staff.
The focus on Washington comes as large U.S. companies were
set for their second straight quarter of profit increases after
several periods of declines.
With more than 70 percent of the S&P 500 having reported
results, fourth-quarter earnings are on track to have climbed
8.4 percent, which would be the best performance since the third
quarter of 2014, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"We are seeing a pretty solid rate of beats and we're out of
the earnings recession," said Jason Ware, chief investment
officer at Albion Financial Group in Salt Lake City.
Activision Blizzard surged 18.9 percent after the
videogame publisher reported higher-than-expected revenue and
set a $1 billion share buyback program. Its shares gave the
biggest boost to the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.
Skechers USA jumped 19.3 percent after the footwear
maker's fourth-quarter revenue beat expectations.
Sears Holding soared 25.6 percent after the
struggling retailer said it would cut costs by $1 billion and
reduce debt and pension obligations by at least $1.5 billion
this year.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
2.60-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.05-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 48 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 151 new highs and 22 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Anil D'Silva and Nick Zieminski)