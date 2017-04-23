FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures rally after centrist takes first round in French election
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 23, 2017 / 10:25 PM / 4 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures rally after centrist takes first round in French election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures opened sharply higher on Sunday after centrist Emmanuel Macron took the first round of voting in the French presidential election.

Macron will face far-right leader Marine Le Pen in a May 7 runoff and opinion polls on Sunday had him easily winning the final clash.

Futures snapshot at 6:15 p.m. EDT (2215 GMT):

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 22.25 points, or 0.95 percent, with 37,267 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 48.25 points, or 0.89 percent, in volume of 4,702 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 185 points, or 0.9 percent, with 3,382 contracts changing hands.

Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Peter Cooney

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.