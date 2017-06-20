* Consumer stocks hurt by Amazon news
* Oil prices fall to a seven-month low
* Chipotle falls after warning on costs
* Indexes down: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.5 pct, Nasdaq 0.58 pct
(Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
By Sinead Carew
June 20 U.S. stocks fell from record levels on
Tuesday as a sharp drop in oil prices hurt energy stocks and
some investors were wary of a congressional election in Georgia.
Healthcare was the brightest spot in the market
while consumer discretionary stocks were some of the
weakest with a 1.1 percent drop after news of an Amazon.com
foray into fashion retail.
Oil prices nosedived to seven-month lows after news of
increases in supply by several key producers, a trend that has
undermined attempts by OPEC and other producers to support the
market through reduced output.
The S&P energy index was the weakest of the S&P's 11
sectors with a 1 percent drop. The drop in oil prices also
appeared to affect the broader market beyond energy, according
to Stephen Massocca, Senior Vice President at Wedbush Securities
in San Francisco.
"A lot of stocks that have absolutely nothing to do with oil
are impacted by this," said Massocca.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 31.48
points, or 0.15 percent, to 21,497.51, the S&P 500 lost
12.2 points, or 0.50 percent, to 2,441.26 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 36.23 points, or 0.58 percent, to
6,202.79.
Many investors were likely holding their fire on Tuesday
ahead of a congressional election in Atlanta, according to
Jeffrey Saut, chief investment strategist at Raymond James
Financial in St. Petersburg, Florida.
He sees the race - the costliest U.S. congressional race in
history - between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen
Handel as a political test for President Donald Trump's
pro-business agenda.
"If the Republican wins you'll get a rally on that because
it means the Trump agenda has a better chance of passing than if
the Democrat wins," said Saut.
The health index was the only gainer among the 11
major S&P sectors, with a rise of 0.5 percent. Nasdaq's
biotechnology index was up 2 percent after a 2.5 percent
jump in the previous day's session.
The S&P technology sector was down 0.5 percent,
with big names such as Apple and Microsoft
dragging on the S&P and Nasdaq.
The tech sector had finished up 1.7 percent the previous day
after two straight weeks of losses on concerns about valuation.
On Tuesday, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said that
the era of low interest rates in the United States and elsewhere
poses financial stability risks and that central bankers must
factor such concerns into their decision-making.
Chipotle fell 6.9 percent to $426.97 after the
burrito chain said its operating costs in the second quarter
will be slightly higher than the first quarter.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
2.51-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.03-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 49 new 52-week highs and 10 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 99 new highs and 87 new lows.
