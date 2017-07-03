UPDATE 1-British ministers want post-Brexit drug regulation deal with EU
* Drugmakers hope for some form of reciprocal regulation (Adds detail on EMA, comment from ABPI and Shire CEO)
NEW YORK, July 3 The S&P 500 and Dow Industrials moved higher on Monday, with the Dow hitting an intraday record as energy and bank stocks gained, but continued weakness in the technology sector pulled the Nasdaq lower.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 129.77 points, or 0.61 percent, to 21,479.4, the S&P 500 gained 5.61 points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,429.02 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 30.36 points, or 0.49 percent, to 6,110.06. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chris Reese)
SASBACHWALDEN, Germany, July 3 Euro zone growth is stronger than expected and this will enable the European Central Bank to slowly normalize its monetary policy and end a "crazy situation" of negative interest rates, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday.