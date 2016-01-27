FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St drops in wake of Fed statement
January 27, 2016 / 9:06 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St drops in wake of Fed statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street dropped sharply on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve frustrated investors hoping for a strong sign it might scale back future interest rate hikes because of recent financial and economic turmoil.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 222.77 points, or 1.38 percent, to 15,944.46, the S&P 500 lost 20.66 points, or 1.09 percent, to 1,882.97 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 99.51 points, or 2.18 percent, to 4,468.17. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
