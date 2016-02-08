US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls on economic worries; financials down

NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks dropped on Monday as concern over global growth hit banks and other economically sensitive shares, but a late rally in energy shares left the market well off its lows of the day.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 176.14 points, or 1.09 percent, to 16,028.83, the S&P 500 had lost 26.5 points, or 1.41 percent, to 1,853.55 and the Nasdaq Composite had dropped 79.39 points, or 1.82 percent, to 4,283.75.