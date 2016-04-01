FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up, posts gain for week after data
April 1, 2016 / 8:05 PM / a year ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up, posts gain for week after data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street extended a seven-week rally on Friday after upbeat U.S. jobs and factory data hinted at stronger corporate earnings without increasing concerns of potential U.S. interest rate hikes.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 108.14 points, or 0.61 percent, to 17,793.23, the S&P 500 gained 13.15 points, or 0.64 percent, to 2,072.89 and the Nasdaq Composite added 44.70 points, or 0.92 percent, to 4,914.54. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

