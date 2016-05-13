CORRECTED-US STOCKS-Wall Street falls as consumer stocks take a hit

(Corrects name in paragraph 11 to Penn Mutual Asset Management from Penn Asset Management)

* April retail sales rise 1.3 pct vs. est. 0.8 pct rise

* Nordstrom falls after lousy quarterly report

* Energy sector weighs on market

* Dow -0.99 pct, S&P -0.85 pct, Nasdaq -0.45 pct

By Noel Randewich

May 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Friday as a decline in oil prices added to pressure from consumer companies after gloomy earnings reports from Nordstrom and J.C. Penney overshadowed upbeat April retail sales data.

The decline in the department stores’ shares marked the end of a week that highlighted the expanding clout of Amazon.com and the plight of brick-and mortar retailers struggling to keep up.

Crude prices slipped on Friday as a strong dollar weighed and investors cashed in on gains from a three-day rally.

That pushed the S&P energy index down 1.07 percent.

U.S. retail sales jumped 1.3 percent last month, the largest gain since March 2015 and a bigger rise than economists expected, the U.S.

But consumer stocks, which have already been under pressure this week after a string of feeble earnings reports, fell again after Nordstrom and J.C. Penney reported lower-than-expected sales.

Nordstrom slumped 13.60 percent and J.C. Penney Co Inc lost 3.78 percent. Dillard’s Inc, which gave a quarterly report that also disappointed Wall Street, fell 1.62 percent.

Amazon lost 0.96 percent but was still up 5.5 percent for the week following steady gains since last Friday.

Macy’s rose 0.38 percent after its poor quarterly report on Wednesday triggered a selloff in U.S. retailers.

First-quarter earnings reports are nearly all in and, on average, have not been quite as bad as expected. The S&P 500 is trading at about 16.5 times expected earnings, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“It’s hard to make a case that you’re going to have stellar equity market performance. In the context of low interest rates, equity valuations look about right,” said Mark Heppenstall, chief investment officer at Penn Mutual Asset Management in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

At 2:35 pm, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 0.99 percent at 17,545.59 points and the S&P 500 had lost 0.85 percent to 2,046.66. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.45 percent to 4,715.91.

All of the 10 major S&P sectors fell, led by a 1.38 percent decline in the consumer staples index.

Nvidia surged 14.7 percent after the graphics chipmaker forecast better-than-expected revenue for the current quarter.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by 2,022 to 930. On the Nasdaq, 1,660 issues fell and 1,081 advanced.

The S&P 500 index showed 15 new 52-week highs and 8 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 27 new highs and 65 new lows. (Additoinal reporting by Tanya Agrawal and Yashaswini Swamynathan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)