FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS-Wall St turns negative as Fed signals June rate hike possible
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 18, 2016 / 6:15 PM / a year ago

US STOCKS-Wall St turns negative as Fed signals June rate hike possible

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Stocks fall after release of Fed’s April meeting minutes

* Financials leading sector after minutes released

* Dow down 0.09 pct, S&P down 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.35 pct (Updates after release of Fed minutes)

By Lewis Krauskopf

May 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street turned negative on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s April policy meeting showed the U.S. central bank will likely raise interest rates in June if supported by economic data.

That view, expressed by most Fed policymakers at the last policy meeting, suggests the bank is much closer to lifting rates again than Wall Street had anticipated.

The Dow Jones industrial average was falling 15.48 points, or 0.09 percent, at 17,514.5, the S&P 500 was losing 0.86 points, or 0.04 percent, at 2,046.35 and the Nasdaq Composite was adding 16.33 points, or 0.35 percent, at 4,732.06.

Financials, which are seen as benefiting in a rising rate environment, were the leading main S&P sector, up 1.5 percent. Seven of the 10 sectors were lower in afternoon trade. (Editing by Don Sebastian and James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.