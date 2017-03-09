(Updates to close)
* U.S. jobless claims rose to 243,000 last week
* J&J gains after Jefferies raises price target
* Indexes up: Dow 0.01 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.02 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
March 9 A late rebound in energy shares helped
U.S. stocks end a choppy session a tad higher on Thursday ahead
of the U.S. monthly jobs report.
The day marked the eight-year anniversary of the current
bull market, the second-longest ever. Some strategists expect it
to continue with the help of stronger earnings, lower taxes and
a corporate-friendly administration in Washington.
The S&P 500's slight gain came after three straight days of
losses. A frenetic post-election rally on bets of reduced
regulation and tax cuts under President Donald Trump has been
losing steam as investors fret over valuations and the
possibility of the Federal Reserve raising rates more
aggressively.
The market is going through a “healthy consolidation”
following the recent streak of record highs, said Lindsey Bell,
investment strategist at CFRA Research in New York.
"Consolidation after reaching a new high is not a bad
thing,” she said. “The market is waiting on the employment
number (Friday) and the FOMC meeting next week."
The S&P 500 energy index rose 0.6 percent, snapping
two days of big losses, even as crude prices slid nearly 2
percent.
Helping the market early in the day was a report that showed
the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose
to 243,000 last week, but remained below 300,000 for the 105th
week.
Friday's nonfarm payrolls report is expected to show 190,000
jobs were added in the U.S. private and public sectors in
February.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up 2.46
points, or 0.01 percent, to 20,858.19, the S&P 500 gained
1.89 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,364.87 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 1.26 points, or 0.02 percent, to
5,838.81.
Stronger economic data has prompted hawkish rhetoric from
several Fed officials, leading traders to price in a near
90-percent chance of a quarter-point rate increase next week.
The S&P 500 financial index, which had boosted the
market earlier in the day, cut gains in afternoon trading and
ended up 0.3 percent.
Asked whether Trump still backs his campaign pledge to
restore the Glass-Steagall Act, White House spokesman Sean
Spicer said that he did. The law, which separated commercial and
investment banking, was repealed in 1999 and, if reinstated,
would mainly apply to larger banks.
"Financials have been a massive leadership group, and a lot
of it has been built on deregulation" promises, said Michael
O’Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading in Greenwich,
Connecticut.
"Maybe the sector has gotten ahead of itself," he said,
adding that more details are needed from the new administration.
The European Central Bank stood firm on its stimulus program
but said there was no longer a sense of urgency in taking
further action to counter deflation.
Johnson & Johnson was up 1.5 percent after Jefferies
raised its price target on the healthcare conglomerate's stock.
About 7 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
roughly matching the daily average for the past 20 trading days,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
NYSE declining issues outnumbered advancing ones by a
2.40-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.41-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 24 new 52-week highs and 14 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 64 new highs and 58 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos in New York and
Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila
and Nick Zieminski)