By Caroline Valetkevitch
March 10 U.S. stocks were up slightly on Friday
afternoon after a solid jobs report pointed to strength in the
domestic economy and supported expectations the Federal Reserve
will raise interest rates next week.
The S&P 500 was still on track to end down for the week,
which would break its six-week streak of gains.
Data showed 235,000 jobs were added in the public and
private sectors in February, far exceeding economists' average
estimate of 190,000.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen signaled last week the U.S. central
bank is set to raise rates this month if employment and other
economic data hold up. The Fed meets March 14-15.
The S&P financial index, which has risen sharply on
prospect of further rate hikes, was down 0.1 percent on Friday,
though.
Investors are preparing for the next hike, but "we think a
lot that has already been priced in," said Eric Marshall,
portfolio manager and Director of Research at Hodges Capital
Management in Dallas, Texas.
With inflation edging closer to the Fed's 2 percent target,
traders were pricing in a 92 percent chance of a rate increase
at the Fed Open Market Committee's meeting next week, up from 85
percent before the data.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 34.32 points,
or 0.16 percent, to 20,892.51, the S&P 500 had gained
5.11 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,369.98 and the Nasdaq
Composite had added 14.65 points, or 0.25 percent, to
5,853.46.
The Nasdaq was also on track to break a six-week winning
streak.
Friday marked the 50th day of Donald Trump's U.S.
presidency. Since he took office, the Dow has broken above
21,000 points and the S&P 500 has crossed $20 trillion in market
value on bets he would usher in an era of tax cuts, simpler
regulations and higher infrastructure spending.
Still, the lack of detail on Trump's plans has raised
questions about valuations and tempered the post-election rally.
AbbVie rose 2.5 percent and provided the biggest
boost to the S&P 500 after Goldman Sachs issued an upbeat report
on the drugmaker.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
1.68-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.40-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 40 new 52-week highs and 5 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 78 new highs and 30 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)