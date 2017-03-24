NEW YORK, March 24 Major U.S. stock indexes turned negative and sank to session lows on Friday as a highly anticipated vote in Congress on a healthcare bill neared.

Republicans in Congress said they lacked the votes needed for passage of their U.S. healthcare system overhaul. The White House said the vote was set for about 3:30 p.m. (1930 GMT).

Investors have been concerned about how the healthcare bill's potential failure might affect President Donald Trump's broader economic agenda, including tax reform.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 105.17 points, or 0.51 percent, to 20,551.41, the S&P 500 lost 7.79 points, or 0.33 percent, to 2,338.17 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.41 points, or 0.08 percent, to 5,813.29. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski)