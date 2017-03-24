COLUMN-No relief for the London Metal Exchange as volumes fall again: Andy Home
* LME volumes in Q1 by major contract http://tmsnrt.rs/2p4ZSDT
NEW YORK, March 24 Major U.S. stock indexes pared losses in late Friday afternoon trading after the Republican bill to dismantle Obamacare was pulled by U.S. House Republican leadership.
Investors have been concerned about how the healthcare bill's potential failure might affect President Donald Trump's broader economic agenda, including tax reform.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 59.7 points, or 0.29 percent, to 20,596.88, the S&P 500 lost 1.58 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,344.38 and the Nasdaq Composite added 15.58 points, or 0.27 percent, to 5,833.27. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* LME volumes in Q1 by major contract http://tmsnrt.rs/2p4ZSDT
* Neuralstem expands phase 1 safety trial of NSI-566 neural stem cells in spinal injury