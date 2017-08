March 26 (Reuters) - U.S. equity index futures dropped at the open on Sunday, after President Donald Trump's stunning political setback on Friday when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system.

S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.3 percent, shortly after electronic trading resumed on Sunday evening. (Reporting by Jessica Toonkel in New York; Editing by Peter Cooney)