US STOCKS-Futures rise after Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon impress
#Market News
October 23, 2015 / 11:15 AM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS-Futures rise after Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon impress

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Futures up: Dow 69 pts, S&P 8.25 pts, Nasdaq 33.5 pts

By Abhiram Nandakumar

Oct 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were higher on Friday after strong quarterly results from Alphabet, Microsoft and Amazon fueled a broad rally across the technology sector.

* The Dow and S&P 500 closed at their highest levels in two months on Thursday, driven by strong quarterly results including that of McDonald‘s.

* Global stocks rallied to two-month highs on the prospect of an extended stimulus program by the European Central Bank.

* Shares of Alphabet soared 9.7 percent to $746.95 premarket after Google’s new holding company beat profit estimates and set its first share buyback on Thursday.

* Microsoft rose 8.1 percent to $51.90 after its adjusted revenue beat expectations for the ninth quarter in a row.

* Amazon was up 9.4 percent at $617.00 after the e-commerce company posted a surprise profit for the second quarter.

* Pandora sank 25.7 percent to $14.26 after the music streaming service provider reported a bigger quarterly loss.

* Skechers tanked 24.8 percent to $34.75 after its revenue missed estimates.

* Markit’s preliminary manufacturing PMI index is expected to have declined to 52.8 in October from 53.1 in September. The data is scheduled at 9:45 a.m. ET (1345 GMT).

Futures snapshot at 7:10 a.m. ET:

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 8.25 points, or 0.4 percent, with 153,153 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 33.5 points, or 0.74 percent, on volume of 29,983 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 69 points, or 0.4 percent, with 20,422 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
