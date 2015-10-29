US STOCKS-Futures lower as Dec rate hike back on the table

* Allergan jumps on reports of buyout talks with Pfizer

* GoPro, Deutsche Bank sink after results

* U.S. GDP growth below forecast

* Futures down: Dow 71 pts, S&P 8.75 pts, Nasdaq 27.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)

By Abhiram Nandakumar

Oct 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were lower on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve revived expectations of an increase in interest rates in December.

The Fed, which kept rates unchanged at its policy meeting, downplayed concerns about the global economy and indicated confidence in the U.S. job market’s recovery and the economy’s capacity to absorb a rate hike.

Data on Thursday was not as positive. U.S. gross domestic product slowed to an annual rate of 1.5 percent, below the estimated 1.6 percent. Jobless claims rose 1,000 to 260,000 last week, less than the 263,000 estimated.

Jeffrey Saut, chief investment strategist at Raymond James Financial in Florida, said the biggest surprise in the Fed’s statement was the disappearance of the reference to a slowdown in the global economy.

“It’s like they never said it!” Saut said.

The Fed cited global economic uncertainty when it decided to keep rates unchanged at its September meeting.

Odds of a December hike increased to 43 percent as of Thursday morning from the 38 percent minutes before the release of the statement, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch program.

At 8:37 a.m. ET (1237 GMT), S&P 500 e-minis were down 8.75 points, or 0.42 percent, with 153,999 contracts traded.

Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 27.25 points, or 0.58 percent, on volume of 24,597 contracts. Dow e-minis were down 71 points, or 0.4 percent, with 16,848 contracts changing hands.

Saut said the market was likely to be driven by end-of-the-month rearrangement of investment portfolios by institutions, rather than by fundamentals.

Wall Street closed sharply higher on Wednesday, led by the financial sector, which benefits from higher borrowing rates.

Allergan’s shares shot up 10.4 percent to $317.00 premarket after the Wall Street Journal reported that Pfizer was in talks to buy the Botox maker. Pfizer was up 2.2 percent at $36.22.

GoPro slumped 17.2 percent to $25.00 after the action camera maker posted disappointing results.

Deutsche Bank’s U.S.-listed shares were down 7.3 percent after the German bank announced a massive overhaul of its operations that includes 35,000 job cuts.

Aetna was up 1.7 percent and Teva Pharmaceuticals was up 0.8 percent, while Mastercard fell 0.6 percent after results.

Starbucks, Western Union, LinkedIn and Electronic Arts report after the close. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)