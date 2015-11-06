FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures move lower after jobs data
November 6, 2015 / 1:36 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures move lower after jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures moved lower on Friday after data showed a bigger-than-expected rise in nonfarm payrolls in October, making it almost likely the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next month.

Non-farm payrolls increased by 271,000, compared with 142,000 in September and above the 180,000 that economists polled by Reuters had expected.

Futures snapshot at 8:31 a.m. ET:

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 9.25 points, or 0.44 percent, with 140,083 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 18 points, or 0.38 percent, on volume of 20,897 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were down 80 points, or 0.45 percent, with 14,806 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

