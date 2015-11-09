FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS-Futures lower after weak Chinese trade data
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 9, 2015 / 12:27 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS-Futures lower after weak Chinese trade data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Futures down: Dow 46 pts, S&P 6.25 pts, Nasdaq 11.25 pts

By Abhiram Nandakumar

Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were slightly lower on Monday after weak Chinese trade data for October rekindled concerns about slowing global economic growth.

* Data showed China’s October exports fell 6.9 percent, down for a fourth month, while imports slipped 18.8 percent, leaving the country with a record high trade surplus of $61.64 billion.

* Global stocks were subdued as they digested data that showed persistent weakness in demand globally. Traders said markets were struggling to find a clear direction and some profit taking was kicking in.

* U.S. stocks have posted higher weekly performances for six weeks in a row. Wall Street closed little changed on Friday, as a rise in financials offset a decline in utilities and other sectors, as Wall Street took a strong U.S. jobs report as evidence the Federal Reserve will soon raise interest rates.

* Traders are now expecting a 70 percent chance that the Fed will raise rates off near-zero levels in December, according to CME GRoup’s FedWatch.

* With quarterly earnings season nearly wrapped up, investors will parse economic data for a picture of the state of the U.S. economy ahead of the Fed’s meeting on Dec. 15-16.

* An increase in interest rates raises borrowing costs for companies, but is good for banks and other financial companies.

* Apache’s shares were up 11 percent at $53 premarket after a Bloomberg report said the oil and gas company rejected a takeover approach from an unidentified party.

* Plum Creek Timber soared 18.8 percent to $47.88 after Weyerhaeuser said it would buy the company to create a $23 billion timber, land and forest products company. Weyerhaeuser was up 1.9 percent.

Futures snapshot at 7:07 a.m. ET:

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 6.25 points, or 0.3 percent, with 109,814 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 11.25 points, or 0.24 percent, on volume of 17,993 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were down 46 points, or 0.26 percent, with 15,160 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.