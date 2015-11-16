US STOCKS-Futures inch up, reversing losses after Paris attacks

* Futures up: Dow 16 pts, S&P 7 pts, Nasdaq 2.5 pts

By Abhiram Nandakumar

Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher on Monday, recovering from losses over the weekend after Friday’s deadly attacks in Paris that killed about 130 people.

* Global stocks held steady, with gains in the energy sector helping pare earlier losses in European shares.

* Crude prices were up on heightened geopolitical concerns, but gains were muted due to a global supply glut.

* The euro was at near 7-month lows against the dollar after the Paris attacks led to a bout of global risk aversion and kept investors cautious on the common currency.

* The attacks unfolded after markets closed in the United States on Friday.

* Earlier Friday, U.S. stocks logged their largest weekly losses since August on the back of weak economic data and following six weeks of gains on the S&P 500.

* The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq said on Sunday they would observe a minute of silence at 9:25 a.m. (1425 GMT) on Monday to honor the victims of the attacks.

* Starwood Hotels’ shares fell 0.9 percent to $74.30 premarket after agreeing to be bought by Marriott International for $12.2 billion, or $72.08 per share. Marriott rose 1.04 percent to $73.50.

Futures snapshot at 6:18 a.m. ET:

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 2.5 points, or 0.12 percent, with 198,786 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 7 points, or 0.16 percent, on volume of 29,285 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 16 points, or 0.09 percent, with 27,850 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)