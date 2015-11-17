US STOCKS-Futures higher on Wal-Mart, Home Depot results

* Futures up: Dow 90 pts, S&P 8.50 pts, Nasdaq 19.50 pts

By Abhiram Nandakumar

Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were higher on Tuesday after better-than-expected earnings from Dow components Wal-Mart and Home Depot following a sharp selloff in retail stocks last week.

* Shares of Wal-Mart rose 3.3 percent to $59.80, while Home Depot was up 2.5 percent at $123.90 in premarket trading.

* U.S. stocks logged their largest weekly loss since August last week on the back of weak economic data and disappointing earnings from retailers such as Macy‘s.

* Investors will also scrutinize data on consumer prices on Tuesday amid concerns over weak retail demand ahead of the holiday shopping season.

* The data, due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), is expected to show U.S. consumer prices likely rose 0.2 percent in October, after dropping for two months.

* Urban Outfitters slumped 10 percent to $20.40 after the apparel retailer reported disappointing quarterly comparable sales.

* U.S. industrial output is forecast to have increased 0.1 percent in October. The report is due at 9:15 a.m.

* U.S. stocks had their best day in three weeks on Monday, helped by strong gains in energy stocks as investors saw limited economic impact from the deadly attacks in Paris.

* Federal Reserve board governors Jerome Powell and Daniel Tarullo are slated to speak at separate events later in the day.

Futures snapshot at 7:08 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were up 90 points, or 0.52 percent, with 23,621 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 8.5 points, or 0.42 percent, with 147,718 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 19.5 points, or 0.43 percent, on volume of 24,464 contracts. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)