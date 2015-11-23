FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS-Futures flat as S&P comes off best week in nearly a year
#Market News
November 23, 2015 / 12:36 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS-Futures flat as S&P comes off best week in nearly a year

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Futures: Dow up 10 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq up 1.25 pts

By Abhiram Nandakumar

Nov 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Monday, coming off strong gains last week, with the S&P 500 posting its biggest gains in almost a year and the Dow Jones industrial average turning positive for the year.

** Commodities prices tumbled on Monday on worries about oversupply and tepid demand. Brent crude prices fell more than 2 percent, while copper and metal prices languished at multi-year lows.

* The dollar index rose to a seven-month high as the euro fell on expectations that the European Central Bank will ramp up its monetary stimulus next month.

* The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates next month as labor conditions continue to improve and inflation stabilizes.

* Geopolitical security issues also weighed on investors’ minds with a lockdown in Brussels continuing for a third day as police hunt for a suspected Islamist militant on the run since the Nov. 13 attacks in Paris.

* Allergan’s shares were down 2.4 percent at $305 in premarket trading, after agreeing to be bought by Pfizer in a deal valued at about $160 billion. Pfizer was down 1.7 percent at $31.62.

* Chipotle Mexican Grill fell 2.8 percent to $521.01 after an E.coli outbreak linked to its restaurants spread to six U.S. states.

* Diebold fell 2.6 percent to $36.52 after the ATM maker said it would buy German rival Wincor Nixdorf AG for $1.8 billion.

* GameStop is scheduled to report results before the bell.

* Data due at 10:00 a.m. ET (1500 GMT) is expected to show home resales in the U.S. fell 2 percent in October, after rising in September.

Futures snapshot at 7:22 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were up 10 points, or 0.06 percent, with 17,524 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.25 points, or 0.01 percent, with 97,026 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 1.25 points, or 0.03 percent, on volume of 15,418 contracts. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

