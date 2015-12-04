FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend gains after jobs data
December 4, 2015 / 1:37 PM / in 2 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend gains after jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures extended gains on Friday after stronger-than-expected November jobs data showed the economy was gaining strength, building the case for an interest rate hike this month.

S&P 500 e-minis were up 7.75 points, or 0.38 percent, with 197,275 contracts traded; Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 11.75 points, or 0.25 percent, on volume of 29,450 contracts; and Dow e-minis were up 66 points, or 0.38 percent, with 25,657 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

