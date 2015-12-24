FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS-Futures little changed on Christmas eve
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 24, 2015 / 12:21 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS-Futures little changed on Christmas eve

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Futures: Dow up 1 pts, S&P down 1.5 pts, Nasdaq down 0.5 pts

By Abhiram Nandakumar and Ankur Banerjee

Dec 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks index futures were little changed on Thursday, ahead of a shortened trading session on Christmas eve.

* Stock markets will shut at 1:00 p.m ET (1800 GMT) and remain closed for Christmas on Friday. Trading volumes is expected to be light on Thursday.

* U.S. crude prices were up for the fourth straight day, but Brent slid marginally.

* European stocks followed a rally on Asian bourses on Thursday, driven by gains in oil.

* Wall Street closed higher on Wednesday for the third straight session this week. The S&P 500 finished 1.24 percent higher, bringing its gain this week to almost 3 percent after a tepid start in December.

* Weekly jobless claims are expected to have slipped to 270,000, staying below 300,000 for 42 weeks in a row. The data is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.

* Freeport-McMoRan shares were up 1.3 percent at $7.55 in premarket trading after Reuters reported that the miner is planning to auction its oil and gas assets early next year.

* Nike was up about 1 percent at $65.12 from an adjusted Wednesday close of $64.36. The stock’s 2-for-1 share split comes into effect on Thursday.

Futures snapshot at 6:54 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were up 1 points, or 0.01 percent, with 7,621 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 1.5 points, or 0.07 percent, with 43,140 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.5 points, or 0.01 percent, on volume of 5,860 contracts. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar and Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.